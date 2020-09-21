After Labor Day COVID-19 Numbers See Increase In L.A. County – 38 New Deaths and 1,160 New Positive Cases Confirmed

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health has confirmed 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 257,271 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,324 deaths.

There are 780 people now hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has returned to levels seen early in the pandemic.

Because it is highly likely that both flu and COVID-19 will be present in L.A. County this year, Public Health advises residents to protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu immunization.

Every year, tens of thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from flu-related illness. Considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza by getting immunized. Not only is getting immunized important because it is safe and provides protection against the harmful effects of influenza, it can also help keep people out of the hospital which will conserve hospital resources that may be taxed with both influenza and COVID-19 circulating at the same time.

You can get the flu immunization from your regular health care provider or local pharmacy. Flu immunizations are also provided at no-cost or low-cost at various locations throughout the County.

Details: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov