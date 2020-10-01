20 Chefs, 10 Strangers and One Helluva Dining Experience

Beacon House is recognized as one of the top 200 recovery programs in America and they throw some of the better fundraising parties in the Harbor Area, even without the wine. Anytime you can put together good food, interesting people and engaging stories, you can’t help but have a good time. But as with everything else we connect with fun, the pandemic took the Beacon House fundraising dinner parties, too.

In fact, Beacon House reported a $225,000 fundraising shortfall as a result of the pandemic. To close the gap, Beacon House communication director and serial entrepreneur Mitchell Harmatz came up with the idea of selling and auctioning off the services of 20 chefs who will prepare a dining experience for top auction bidders.

The dining experience can take place in a curated space at the Beacon House or at Babouch Moroccan Restaurant, Think Prime, Campaignon Wine Bistro or at Big Nick’s Pizza. The other option is in the private residence of the purchaser. The experience has the potential of looking something akin to UCLA’s 12 Strangers for Dinner, a gathering designed (in the case of Beacon House) to bring together the South Bay’s most famous chefs, supported by chefs who’ve been redeemed by way of Beacon House’s recovery programs and auction bidders/purchasers from varied walks of life. Dinners such as these are intended to foster deeper connections and deeper relationships between people while raising money to further Beacon House’s mission.

Beacon House’s 20 Chefs boasts an embarrassment of culinary riches with the inclusion of the four-time James Beard award-winner Andrew Zimmern; Depot Restaurant’s Michael Shafer; Fuego at the Maya Hotel’s Victor Juarez; Pacific Standard Prime’s Christine Brown; Primal Alchemy Chef Paul Buchanan and Top Chef Season 1 contestant, Betty Fraser. A few others includes:

• Gourmet 2 You’s Chef Peter Carpenter in Torrance

• Hungry Bear’s Chef Jennie Trinh from Los Angeles. She specializes in Asian pan-Pacific cuisine.

• The executive chef at The Alexander in Indianapolis, Jeremy Martindale, who will be flown to Los Angeles. Martindale’s adeptness at integrating worldly sophistication with the best of local fare is what shot him to fame.

Shafer’s involvement and leadership is what gives Beacon House’s 20 Chefs its credibility. Shafer is a culinary fundraising king. Before the pandemic, Shafer annually hosted the Halloween Ball and the SummerFest. Each event raises more than $100,000 a year. Shafer also donates time, money and his culinary skills to the Torrance Education Foundation, Palos Verdes Education Foundation, the Wellness Community, Little Company of Mary — For our Children, Boys and Girls Club and the Palos Verdes Art Center. Just this year, Shafer auctioned his personal cooking for $25,000, in which he prepared a private dining experience for the top auction bidder.

RLn publisher James Preston Allen filmed a Zoom interview with Shafer, Buchanan, Harmatz and Britta Wicher of MBF Productions, a company Beacon House teamed with to help pull off 20 Chefs.

During that interview, which can be viewed on our website and Youtube channel, we learned about some of the chefs and catering companies that will provide these unique culinary experiences.

When asked what they have planned for their dining experience, Shafer and Buchanan noted that outside of their regular motifs, they won’t have that planned until they meet the clients. Buchanan, who focuses on locally sourced ingredients, what’s in season, to preserves such as jams and marmalades, note that they have to talk to the client and get a feel for what they are looking for while ensuring all dietary restrictions are known.

“It would be nice to talk to the person that purchased the dinner and get their ideas of anything they wanted,” Buchanan said. “It could be completely vegan menus, completely omnivore menus, vegetarian menus and everything in between.”

For Shafer March 2021 will mark 50 years as a chef. Shafer sees both perils and opportunity during the pandemic, especially if small businesses don’t get back to work. Shafer noted that Sizzler had just recently filed for bankruptcy. While recognizing that Sizzler is not a small company, he did note that if a company like Sizzler couldn’t make it, what does it portend for the small business with even fewer resources to stay afloat?

Shafer explained that small intimate experiences such as the one described above could be the trend that saves the dining experience in a post-covid world.

“We’re going to survive because I’m a survivor,” Shafer said, speaking of The Depot Restaurant.

“I’m the “glass-half-full” sort of guy. But [the pandemic] is going to change the way we do business forever. It’s going to change the landscape …. Especially if the business community doesn’t go back to work.”

In the meantime, serial entrepreneurs like Mitchell Harmatz and chefs like Michael Shafer, Paul Buchanan and Christine Brown are going to continue thinking on how to take philanthropy, the dining experience, the art of deepening social connections and good conversations over food to the next level as we see our way through a post-COVID world.

If you want to ensure Beacon House continues to fulfill its mission of helping men kick their addiction, rejoin their families and become active participants in their communities, visit www.thebeaconhouse.org/20chefs, purchase private dinners with a selected chef starting at $5,000.

The meal will be prepared and served at the buyer’s residence or at the chef’s restaurant with the location and date to be agreed upon by both parties. The number of guests is limited to 10 for the culinary team’s well-being.

The buying of the dinners ends Oct. 11. Dining purchases can also be made via email at the 20chefs@beaconhouse.org.

Watch the RLn Chef Show: https://tinyurl.com/RLnChefShow