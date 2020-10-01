Data Shows Progress against COVID-19 Continues; 30 New Deaths and 1,063 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues seeing progress in key indicators, including positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. Public Health Sept. 30, has confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 270,299 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,576 deaths.

COVID-19 deaths continue to decline. The average daily reported COVID-19 deaths dropped to 14. After the increase in deaths in July that continued into August, the average daily number of deaths continue to decrease to levels not seen since early April, at the beginning of the pandemic. This reflects declining numbers of cases and hospitalizations, and also reflects both improvements in treatment for COVID-19 patients and a shift in who is infected; with an increase in the proportion of cases among young people, there is an associated decrease in deaths.

There are 734 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Hospitalizations have remained fairly steady the past couple of weeks after declining significantly since the middle of July when the County experienced an average of about 2,200 hospitalizations per day. As of September 24, the county is averaging 743 hospitalizations per day. This is the lowest number Public Health reports seeing in 6 months.

The county’s percent test positivity, or the percentage of tests that are done that come back positive, has fallen significantly from an average of about 8% in July to about 3% in September. This is the lowest test positivity rate seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now that numbers have stabilized or declined across Public Health metrics, and Los Angeles County didn’t experience a post Labor Day surge similar to the increases seen after Memorial Day and July 4th, the Board of Supervisors approved several Public Health recommendations for the staggered reopening of several sectors permitted by the State for counties in Tier 1 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Through the next 10 days, the following sectors will be allowed to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Nail salons may reopen for limited indoor services at 25 percent occupancy.

Cardrooms may reopen for outdoor gaming only. Food and beverages may not be served in card rooms at this time.

Indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent maximum occupancy; all food courts and all common areas remain closed per the State order.

Outdoor playgrounds may reopen at the approval and discretion of cities and the County Parks and Recreation Department. Parents and children age two years old and older must always wear a cloth face covering, avoid people not in their household, and sanitize hands before and after using playground equipment. There is no eating or drinking allowed at the playground. Indoor playgrounds remain closed.

Public Health will work with County Counsel to determine the process for re-openings at breweries and wineries serving a meal.

Public Health will also finalize the dates for each sector’s reopening by the end of the week. Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will also be posted online to ensure the continued health and safety of workers and the community. Public Health urges all operators of businesses that are currently closed to implement all the requirements in our protocols prior to reopening to ensure compliance and avoid citations, fines and possible closure. It is critical that directives and infection protocols are followed to minimize COVID-19 spread as much as possible.