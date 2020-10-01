Gov. Newsome Signs New Housing Bill and Introduces California Climate Action Corps

Newsom Signs Legislation Boosting State Housing Production to Fight Affordability Crisis
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 28, today signed legislation that will help California make significant progress on the state’s housing construction and equity goals. The package of 15 bills includes new rights for tenants and community groups to purchase homes facing foreclosure, as well as a series of improvements to state law that will lead to more inclusive and affordable neighborhoods so housing can be within reach of more working Californians.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional stress on low- and moderate-income California households, as they struggle to afford rent and mortgages amidst job loss and economic stress caused by the pandemic. The bills the Governor signed will streamline funding for affordable housing, encourage developers to build more moderate-income homes, and help teachers find housing affordable for them. The Sept. 28, bill package follows on the Governor’s signature on Aug. 31st of AB 3088, the strongest statewide protections in America to prevent millions of evictions and foreclosures for tenants and property owners who have suffered economic impacts from COVID-19
Gov. Newsom Launches Nation’s First Statewide Climate Corps
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 24, announced the launch of California Climate Action Corps, the country’s first statewide corps of its kind. The Corps mission is to empower Californians to take meaningful action to protect their homes, health and communities against the harshest impacts of climate change.
The volunteers-led initiative will engage people through a variety of levels and activities, from those who have an hour to commit at home, to those who can commit a year of service, and everything in between. Californians are encouraged to learn about the many ways each of us can be a part of the solution, and sign up to join California Climate Action Corps.
As of Sept. 24, California Climate Action Corps will begin accepting applications for the Climate Action Corps Fellows program. Through 2021, more than 250 AmeriCorps fellows will deploy to support local climate action projects in front-line and low-income communities across the state. Fellows will be placed with state and local government agencies, nonprofit organizations and universities and colleges where they will focus on developing and implementing climate action projects with a strong emphasis on volunteerism and community engagement. Fellows will receive a living stipend and, after completing a term of service, will be eligible for a scholarship to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
Details: ClimateActionCorps.ca.gov.