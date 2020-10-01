Reopening Schedule: Nail Salons Permitted to Reopen

The County’s percent test positivity has fallen significantly from an average of about 8% in July to about 3% in September. Now that the county has seen stabilizing or declining numbers across metrics, the Board of Supervisors approved several Public Health recommendations for the staggered reopening of several sectors permitted by the State for counties in Tier 1 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Beginning today, nail salons may reopen for limited indoor services at 25 percent occupancy.

Coming Soon

Over the next 10 days, the following sectors will be allowed to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Monday 10/5: Cardrooms (at 25% capacity for outdoor operations only); TK-2 Waiver Process

Wednesday 10/7: Indoor malls (at 25% capacity)

Breweries and Wineries serving a meal are still pending a reopening date.

For more information and details on reopening guidelines, please visit The Department of Public Health.