Supervisors Allow Breweries and Wineries to Re-Open for Outdoor Service

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Sept. 29, approved a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger which will allow breweries and wineries to begin outdoor service in one week, in accordance with current State health orders.

The State of California has allowed breweries and wineries to reopen for outdoor service if they partner with a third-party permitted food vendor. However, the County of Los Angeles has not permitted breweries and wineries that do not have restaurant licenses to resume service. While several breweries and wineries do have restaurant licenses and small kitchens, many do not and have been struggling to survive.

Supervisor Hahn’s motion, which was read-in during the Sept. 29 board meeting, allows breweries and wineries to re-open in alignment with the State’s health order in one week. The reopening abides by strict safety guidelines, including but not limited to: outside operations, limited hours of operation, required reservations, appropriate social distancing, and all appropriate safety measures.

The motion passed with a vote of 3-2.