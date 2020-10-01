Two Decades Later Another China Shipping Lawsuit Looms

Twenty years ago, the Port of Los Angeles tried to build the China Shipping Terminal without doing an environmental impact report as required by law. They were only halted when three local activists approached the Natural Resources Defense Council and secured their help in suing the port, forcing a settlement in 2003 for $63 million. But that settlement was not fully honored, which is why NRDC filed suit once again on Sept. 16, charging multiple violations of the California Environmental Quality Act.

“This case is the most recent installment in a twenty-year battle,” NRDC wrote in its brief.

“The Port of LA’s continued disregard of public health as a consequence of their vast industrial growth is more than appalling,” said Janet Gunter, one of the three original local activists.

In an almost unprecedented move, the South Coast Air Quality Management District filed a similar suit the same day.

“This would be our third CEQA lawsuit that we’ve ever filed,” AQMD’s Principal Deputy District Counsel Veera Tyagi told Random Lengths News.

The district is 43 years old and reviews hundreds of projects every year. During July of this year, 60 CEQA documents were received by AQMD and 30 comment letters were sent, according to a monthly report to AQMD’s board. So, the action taken is extremely rare and AQMD’s governing board’s knowledge of CEQA is second to none.

The suits came about because almost a dozen mitigation measures the port promised in the 2008 China Shipping EIR were never implemented — as the port revealed in 2015, when it began a second, supplemental EIR process. This revelation came after Random Lengths News publisher asked for an audit of the China Shipping mitigation funds.

“[T]he new EIR includes more weakened and unenforceable measures and will lead to significantly more emissions,” AQMD noted in a press release announcing the suit.

Although they’re structured differently, “There’s quite a bit of overlap,” NRDC Senior Attorney Claire Woods told Random Lengths News.

Violations in common fall into three broad categories: misleading analysis, inadequate response, and flawed explanation/justification. One difference is that AQMD included a claim regarding failure to implement the mitigation measures in the 2008 EIR. NRDC did not include that because the 2004 settlement agreement “requires us to arbitrate certain claims before we can proceed in litigation,” Woods explained.

Of course, the clients are different as well. But both, in different ways, represent the people being forced to breathe China Shipping’s poor air emissions.

Of all the issues raised, the lack of enforceability stands out as a fatal weakness, since even a perfect EIR is worthless if it can’t be enforced.

“Typically, for these terminal projects, enforceability will be incorporated into the lease,” said Susan Nakamura, AQMD assistant deputy executive officer. “What’s concerning is that no mitigation measures were ever incorporated into the lease.”

And, it’s been amended four times.

“In contrast, the TraPac project, which is another Port of LA project, did incorporate the mitigation measures into the lease,” she said.

AQMD consolidates all its objections into one cause of action, broken down into 10 specific points. “What we normally do is follow the framework of CEQA,” Tyagi said.

She explained that “CEQA is primarily an information disclosure statute,” so they begin with ensuring “air quality impacts are properly disclosed to the public, and decision-makers,” and that they’re complete. Next comes identifying ways to “mitigate or reduce those impacts through mitigation measures or alternatives,” followed by public comment, suggesting “additional mitigation measures or alternatives,” and the agency’s response to the comments. Finally, “The last phase would be the approval of the project in spite of those impacts, and how do they handle that.” Their suit alleges serious problems at every stage in this process.

In addition to the lack of enforceability, it states, “Respondents further violated CEQA by failing to use a correct baseline; failing to provide an accurate project description; failing to fully analyze project impacts; failing to adequately respond to comments; and by failing to support findings with substantial evidence, among other issues.”

In contrast to this procedural checklist approach, NRDC’s suit involves four thematic claims or causes of action.

“The first claim is failure to define the proper baseline,” said Melissa Lin Perrella, senior director of Environmental Justice at NRDC. “If you set up the wrong baseline … you minimize the amount of harm from the proposed action.”

The baseline should account for the emissions reduction that was supposed to be achieved from those mitigation measures” that weren’t enforced, she explained.

Or, as NRDC noted in its 2017 comments: “the normal baseline would be the physical conditions existing at the time the environmental review for the original project commenced,” which was March 2001.

Instead, the suit notes: “the Port selected as its baseline the conditions as they existed in 2008.”

AQMD made similar arguments in its suit, concluding that: “By relying on a baseline for analysis that is not supported with substantial evidence in the record, the Respondents committed a prejudicial abuse of discretion for which the project approvals must be set aside.”

NRDC’s second cause of action is described as “failure to adequately disclose and analyze the terminal’s significant environmental effects.” It involves both a misleading description and an inadequate response.

“This is the cause of action where we highlight the port and city’s assumptions that the revised mitigation measure contained in the 2019 SEIR will be implemented starting in 2019,” Perrella explained.

Obviously, it’s 2020, and that hasn’t happened. But then there’s the enforceability issue Nakamura discussed, which was “equally troubling,” Perrella said.

With the faulty assumption they will be enforced, “the revised project looks cleaner,” she added, resulting in “a misrepresentation of the project’s significant harm.”

As NRDC’s suit noted: “the record is replete with evidence that China Shipping will not agree to a lease amendment.”

And, because the SEIR relied on the unreasonable assumption to the contrary: “the City failed to adequately disclose and analyze the Terminal’s significant environmental effects.”

“That is quite problematic,” UCLA law professor Sean Hecht, an expert in CEQA, told Random Lengths News. “CEQA requires that mitigation measures be incorporated into the project approval, and not be deferred until a later point and not be speculative.”

“I generally think that the analysis I see in the complaints is correct,” Hecht said, while citing this issue is one of CEQA’s “basic principles. … the baseline argument NRDC is making is also really important.”

Hecht cautioned that he hadn’t read the full record the trial will depend on, but the prima facie arguments appeared strong.

When Random Lengths News reached out to the port to get their side from their legal counsel, the port declined. Instead, port spokesman Phillip Sanfield issued the following statement:

“The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Report has been approved by the Los Angeles Harbor Commission and certified by the Los Angeles City Council. More litigation means more delays in our efforts to usher in one of the cleanest non-automated container facilities in the world — one that clears the way to introduce cleaner equipment while preserving good-paying jobs. We look forward to presenting our case.”

Sanfield also provided the supporting documents the port took to the City Council in August, when the council approved the project. But those documents confirm the problem at hand. Specifically, the cover letter from POLA Executive Director Gene Seroka admitted that “China Shipping does not have mitigation measures written into Permit 999,” but promised that “POLA will require that the revised mitigation measures … will be made part of the Fifth Amendment to Permit 999,” without explaining how or when that would be done — exactly what Hecht warned against.

“We’re hearing from the city and the port, ‘Don’t worry, it’s going to happen,’ but we’ve heard that story for years and years,” Woods said. “They can’t keep telling that story without making true on the commitment. And, that’s what they did here.”

NRDC’s third cause of action is “failure to provide a complete and coherent explanation of conclusions.”

“[It concerns] the lack of evidence to support the revisions that the port made to the dozen or so measures it didn’t fully implement from the 2008 EIR,” Perrella said.

The port can make such revisions under CEQA, but they have to be backed up with substantial evidence, she explained.

The port’s general arguments about the costs of cargo-handling equipment, for example, fall far short of what CEQA requires: a showing that the cost is so high it would make the project impracticable, she stated.

Similarly, AQMD argued that the port: “failed to adopt all feasible mitigation measures in violation of CEQA and failed to make findings, supported by substantial evidence, that said measures were infeasible.”

Finally, NRDC’s fourth cause of action is “a failure to require feasible mitigation measures to minimize significant environmental effects.”

CEQA exact language requires all feasible mitigations, but multiple measures seem to fall short.

“We think that the AMP [shoreside power] commitment that the port is making in the revised SEIR could be higher, based upon China Shipping’s own compliance in the past,” Perrella said. Past compliance has met or exceeded 99%, but the SEIR claims that only 95% compliance is feasible.

Relatedly, AQMD’s suit noted: “Petitioner and others commented that mitigation measures from the 2008 EIS/EIR were in fact still feasible, that additional feasible mitigation measures exist, including measures that had been successfully incorporated at other terminals within the Port of Los Angeles.”

“One of the measures that they had removed was a measure that required LNG trucks and there was no substantive measure for that,” Nakamura noted. “Definitely within that 40 years, you can incorporate at some level, if not toward the end of the 40 years, all-zero or near-zero trucks. … Not to do anything is a problem. So, that’s like one example.”

The suits have just been filed, so nothing’s been scheduled yet. The administrative record needs to be prepared, and a mandatory settlement meeting must be held. AQMD expects to go to trial within two years, but Woods hopes things move more quickly.

“Our immediate desire is to get relief in the community and for the people who live in and around the port,” she said. “Every day that this lawsuit goes on without ensuring adequate mitigation is a day where people who live in the area are burdened needlessly.”