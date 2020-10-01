Welcome to Trumplandia, Where Nothing is as It Appears

To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.

—Thomas Paine U.S. patriot, author of Common Sense, 1737 –1809\

Four years ago, soon after Donald Trump was elected president, my friend John, a devout Republican, said to me “just give him a chance,” when I forecasted that Trump would be a disaster. Well, Trump has held the office for almost four years. Where are we now? I’m sure all of you have a friend like John — friendly, reasonably informed and educated — but when it came to Trump, he was arguably in denial and stuck down in the fake news rabbit hole.

John often sends me “news links” from One America News Network — a far right, pro-Donald Trump cable channel and actual fake news* site founded by Robert Herring Sr. in San Diego. It’s just one of at least 16 far right fake news organizations I’ve found when researching John’s wild Trump inspired gaslighting claims. Most of these very questionable media platforms are thinly veiled attempts by wealthy hedge fund billionaire conservatives to influence or confuse the news, the public and control the national narrative.

Thus, we see headlines in our news feeds calling former Vice President Joe Biden a socialist, pro-antifa, supporter of BLM “terrorists.” We also see posta staing that Trump is a great law-and-order leader who did everything he could to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, save the biggest economic expansion in American history and “has done more for black people in this country than anyone.

The above is what passes for reality in Trumplandia and its adherents like John — a fictional place somewhere off the coast of Mar a Lago with franchises in every town across America. Why would Don-the-Con lie to us?

What Debate?

The first of three presidential debates, which took place Sept. 29, was anything but a debate. Fox News’ Chris Wallace was a disaster as a moderator. He failed to fulfill the minimum standard of a moderator. Where’s the mute button I asked? Trump did what he is known to do. He bullied, accused, attacked, denied and obfuscated, while talking over his opponent. Biden by contrast was humble, polite to a fault and attempted to reason with a man who has renounced reason. It was, as Thomas Paine once said, “like administering medicine to the dead.”

But the networks got their ratings, the public got frustrated and Trump once again confused the issues by gaslighting* the nation once again. Did you see how he responded to the question about how much he paid in taxes in 2016-17? He actually never got around to it and went back to his old excuse of “I’ll release my taxes soon.” If you believe that, then you also believe that there’ll be a vaccine available for wide use before Nov. 3.

If you thought this was an embarrassing “shit-show,” then you are a part of the majority who thought the same despite CNN’s instant polling giving Biden the debate win. Trump did accomplish what he intended from the start — he avoided losing the argument by keeping the issues and the audience confused. That’s his intent. It is what he’s been doing for the past four years.

My friend John has adopted some of these same tactics that you’ll often find amongst Trump loyalists. First they change the subject and then attack you back if you corner them with an indisputable fact. Then they return to the original issue discussed using “alternative facts” supported by half-truths and right-wing media. Take for instance the COVID-19 pandemic death count. Some 210,000 people have died since February of this year — an indisputable fact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that about 94% of the people who died had “underlying conditions.” That is also a fact. So, John deduces that only some 12,600 have actually died “from the virus” and thus the larger number is a hoax or at best a misconstruing of the data.

This is patently wrong and a distraction to why and how more than 210,000 Americans died in the first place. It is also a simplistic use of basic math to explain how the coroner’s office actually determines cause of death. If I end up arguing with him about how he is adding or subtracting dead people, I end up spending my time administering medicine to the dead as it goes nowhere.

What don’t you get about 210,000 dead people, John? Why is it that you and Trump want to keep blaming the Chinese? Why is it that after you heard he knew how deadly the virus was that he continued to blatantly lie to the public? These are the relevant questions we need to keep asking, not that we’ll get any straight answers. But these are the questions that need repeating.

* Definitions

Gaslighting refers to the act of undermining another person’s reality by denying facts, the environment around them, or their feelings. Targets of gaslighting are manipulated into turning against their cognition, their emotions, and who they fundamentally are as people.

Fake News are news stories that are false: the story itself is fabricated, with no verifiable facts, sources or quotes. Sometimes these stories may be propaganda that is intentionally designed to mislead the reader, or may be designed as “clickbait” written for economic incentives (the writer profits on the number of people who click on the story). In recent years, fake news stories have proliferated via social media, in part because they are so easily and quickly shared online.